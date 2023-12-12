Left Menu

Omar Abdullah-Payal Abdullah divorce case: Delhi HC dismisses former J-K CM's plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by former Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah against a family court order denying him a divorce from his wife Payal Abdullah.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by former Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah against a family court order denying him a divorce from his wife Payal Abdullah. Delhi's Patiala House Court on August 30, 2016 dismissed his petition seeking divorce on the grounds of cruelty. He filed the plea in 2013.

They got married In September 1994 but have been living apart since 2009. The couple has two sons. The division bench, comprising justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan, upheld the family court order and dismissed the appeal challenging it.

While dismissing the appeal, the division bench said it found no infirmity in the family court order denying divorce to him. The high court also said the allegations of cruelty by Omar Abdullah against Payal are vague.

The bench noted further that the appellant failed to prove any act of cruelty, whether physical or mental, by Payal Abdullah. The high court dismissed the appeal, finding it without merit.

The family court had dismissed his petition, stating that he failed to prove the claims of cruelty or desertion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

