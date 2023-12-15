Left Menu

South Sudan: No basis for free and fair 2024 elections, warns Haysom

The head of UNMISS said the dire economic situation, compounded by climate shocks and fragile political environment, suggest that elections will be taking place in an environment of elevated tensions.  

UN News | Updated: 15-12-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 01:24 IST
South Sudan: No basis for free and fair 2024 elections, warns Haysom
Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_SPExperts)

South Sudan is in no position to hold free, fair, or secure elections slated for December next year, the head of the UN Mission in the country (UNMISS) said on Thursday, stressing that there’s still time to catch up.

 Briefing ambassadors at the UN Security Council, Nicholas Haysom outlined key conditions required by April 2024 for moving ahead, according to the agreed timeline.

All in the details

These include a new permanent constitutional framework; voter registration details; an election security plan; well trained, equipped, and unified security forces; and a mechanism for resolving disputes over results.

“A critical mass of these pre-requisites is necessary for creating the conditions for the conduct of elections that are not only free and fair but also deemed credible and acceptable to South Sudanese citizens,” he said.

“We believe that with the necessary political will, a sense of urgency and compromise, the South Sudanese could indeed establish the conditions for elections in December 2024,” he added.

Threat to civilians

The head of UNMISS said the dire economic situation, compounded by climate shocks and fragile political environment, suggest that elections will be taking place in an environment of elevated tensions.  

“If these risks are not mitigated, then the threat to civilians remains real,” he warned.  

The UN Mission, for its part, remains committed to the protection of civilians and prioritizes it as a key mandated task, Mr. Haysom added.

UNMISS is implementing proactive measures aimed at mitigating the risks of violence before, during and after voting, he said.

These include maintaining a robust presence in potential hotspots through existing and new temporary operating bases and team sites; fortifying rapidly deployable reserves of peacekeepers, extensive patrolling, and boosting political and civil engagement at the community and national levels.

Humanitarian situation

Mr. Haysom, who is also the Special Representative of the UN Security General, noted the dire humanitarian situation in South Sudan, made worse by the ongoing war between rival militaries next door in Khartoum.

Two-thirds of the people across South Sudan are food insecure and over nine million people remain dependent on assistance, including over two million internally displaced.  

As of Tuesday, over 434,000 people had crossed into the country since the start of the fighting in neighbouring Sudan.

“This means the humanitarian caseload in South Sudan is only growing,” Mr. Haysom said, adding that the country also remains highly dangerous for humanitarians to operate in.

“Many have made the ultimate sacrifice,” he continued, calling on the Government to enable safe and unfettered humanitarian access and hold accountable the perpetrators responsible for attacking aid workers and looting of aid supplies destined for the most vulnerable.

2024, a difficult year

In conclusion, Mr. Haysom noted that 2024 is likely to be a difficult and challenging year for UNMISS, for South Sudan, its people and the region.

“UNMISS reiterates that it will discharge its mandate to the best of its ability,” he told ambassadors.  

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023