Biden says he wants Israel to focus on how to save civilian lives in Gaza
Reuters | Bethesda | Updated: 15-12-2023 02:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 02:21 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden, asked on Thursday if he wanted Israel to scale back its assault on Gaza by the end of the year, said he wanted Israel to focus on saving civilian lives.
"I want them to be focused on how to save civilian lives, not stop going after Hamas but be more careful," Biden said in response to a reporter's question.
