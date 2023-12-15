GM to lay off 1,300 workers at two Michigan plants - automaker
General Motors said on Thursday it is laying off 1,300 workers at two Michigan auto factories in early January.
The largest U.S. automaker said 945 workers will be laid off at its Orion Assembly plant, which is ending production of the Chevrolet Bolt and being converted for electric truck production that will start in late 2025.
Another 350 workers at its Lansing Grand River plant will be laid off due to the end of Chevrolet Camaro production. GM said affected hourly employees will be offered positions at other factories.
