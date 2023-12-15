Left Menu

GM to lay off 1,300 workers at two Michigan plants

General Motors said on Thursday it is laying off 1,300 workers at two Michigan auto factories in early January. The largest U.S. automaker said 945 workers will be laid off at its Orion Assembly plant, which is ending production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and being converted for electric truck production that will start in late 2025.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2023 04:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 04:55 IST
GM to lay off 1,300 workers at two Michigan plants

General Motors said on Thursday it is laying off 1,300 workers at two Michigan auto factories in early January.

The largest U.S. automaker said 945 workers will be laid off at its Orion Assembly plant, which is ending production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and being converted for electric truck production that will start in late 2025. Final production of the Bolt at Orion is set for next week, GM said. Another 350 out of 1,400 total workers at its Lansing Grand River plant will be laid off due to the end of Chevrolet Camaro production, but the factory will continue producing the Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5. GM said affected hourly employees will be offered positions at other factories.

GM disclosed in October it was delaying production of electric pickup trucks at the Orion plant by a year, so the layoff affects all production workers at that plant. The Detroit automaker had been set to begin production of the electric Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra in late 2024 at the suburban Detroit plant. GM CEO Mary Barra said they delay would enable the automaker

"to make engineering and other changes that will make the trucks more efficient and less expensive to produce, and therefore more profitable." GM, which has vowed to stop selling gas-powered vehicles by 2035, in October said it was abandoning a goal of building 400,000 EVs from 2022 through mid-2024.

GM's rival Ford said in October it was temporarily cutting one shift at its plant that builds the F-150 Lightning EV. Ford told suppliers this week it planned to produce about 1,600 electric F-150 Lightning EV trucks per week starting in January in 2024, roughly half of the 3,200 it previously had planned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023