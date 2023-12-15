Left Menu

Guyana, Venezuela agree to avoid conflict escalation

Updated: 15-12-2023 06:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 06:27 IST
Guyana, Venezuela agree to avoid conflict escalation
Guyana and Venezuela have agreed to avoid any escalation of conflict amid a recent heightening of tensions over an oil-rich and disputed border area, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines said on Thursday, reading a joint statement after a meeting on the island over the issue.

Disagreement over the 160,000-square-km (62,000-square-mile) region of Esequibo has run for decades, but Venezuela revived its claim, including to offshore areas, in recent years after major oil and gas discoveries.

