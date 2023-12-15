Left Menu

Rajasthan Dy CM Prem Chand Bairwa briefs about blueprint of new govt; vows to protect women, Dalits

Rajasthan Deputy CM designate Prem Chand Bairwa on Wednesday briefed about the blueprint of the new government and vowed to protect women and Dalits, as well as, investigate the corruption done by Congress.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 06:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 06:52 IST
Rajasthan Deputy CM designate Prem Chand Bairwa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Deputy CM designate Prem Chand Bairwa on Wednesday briefed about the blueprint of the new government and vowed to protect women and Dalits, as well as, investigate the corruption done by Congress. "We will take everyone along and work for the upliftment of women, Dalits. We will investigate the corruption done by Congress and ensure good law and order in the state," he said.

Lashing out at the Congress-led Ashok Gehlot government, Bairwa said that Rajasthan has been on the top spot for rape, abuse of women and Dalits. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister designate Prem Chand Bairwa and second Deputy CM-designate Diya Kumari will take oath tomorrow.

Prem Chand Bairwa is the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan. The 54-year-old MLA from the Dudu Vidhan Sabha constituency Birwa defeated Congress candidate Babulal Nagar with a substantial margin of 35,743 votes in the 2023 assembly polls. Rajasthan's Second Deputy CM designate Diya Kumari won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71368 votes.

She is the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling maharaja of the princely state of Jaipur. Her appeal for votes was made as a "daughter of Jaipur" and the "princess who walks on the streets." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has designated Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats. Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

