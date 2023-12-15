Andhra Pradesh: CPI State Secretary accuses govt of neglect after cyclone Michaung; says farmers face devastating loss

In a stark revelation, CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna has brought attention to the dire situation faced by farmers in the state, asserting that they have suffered complete losses due to the recent cyclone, with little to no government assistance. Addressing reporters, Ramakrishna, expressed dismay over the government's apparent indifference, stating that it seemed oblivious to the plight of farmers across all 440 mandals, irrespective of the prevailing drought conditions.

"The recent typhoon has compounded the challenges for the farming community, resulting in extensive losses," he said. Questioning the Chief Minister's accountability, Ramakrishna remarked, "I am questioning whether this Chief Minister is at least ashamed." He criticized the government's lack of on-the-ground engagement, highlighting a stark contrast to the pre-election promises of widespread support.

"You went around with your hand on everyone's head before the elections," he noted, "Now you are doing a show without going down to the fields," asserted Ramakrishna. Ramakrishna accused the government of neglecting the very voters who played a crucial role in elevating them to power.

He emphasized the human cost of the crisis, pointing out that people from all walks of life, particularly farmers, and the children of farmers in drought and typhoon-affected areas, are bearing the brunt of the government's inaction. Ramakrishna stressed the severity of the situation, calling for urgent attention to the farmers' plight.

Ex-Minister and Convenor, Vadde Shobhanadeswarao echoed these concerns, amplifying the call for immediate government intervention to alleviate the distress faced by the farming community and said that the situation serves as a poignant reminder. Earlier, in a significant All Party Round table meeting convened at Vijayawada Dasari Bhavan on December 9, leaders from the CPI Rashtra Samithi, expressed deep concern over the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Michaung in various parts of the state.

AP Congress State President Gidugu Rudra Raju had highlighted that more than 20 lakh acres of crops have suffered extensive damage, far surpassing the government's conservative estimate of 1.47 lakh hectares. Houses and properties lie in ruins, with potholed roads further deteriorating, causing severe disruptions to transportation.

The roundtable meeting, attended by leaders from various parties, presented several demands, which included recognition of cyclone and drought damage as national calamities and an immediate allocation of Rs 1000 crore to the state. AP CPM State Secretary V Srinivas Rao said, "The centre and state governments both have failed to meet the requirements of the people who are suffering in the cyclone and drought-hit areas. In 8 districts there are several mandals where crops have been damaged but till now the government has not taken any action. Moreover, the drainage system is the prime cause for most of the paddy damage in the Krishna delta. During the last 20 years, the government has not taken the initiative for drainage maintenance. The government has to release funds Rs 25000 per acre for tenant farmers."

Rigorous identification and enumeration of damaged crops to prevent irregularities, prioritising tenant farmers. Declaration of 470 mandals with low rainfall as drought-prone. Compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre for food crops, Rs 75,000 for commercial crops, and Rs 1 lakh per acre for horticultural crops, aligned with current production costs and application of crop insurance to all crops. The resolution emphasises the need for immediate action from both the central and state governments to alleviate the suffering of the affected population and prevent further distress. (ANI)

