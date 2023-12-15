"Assamese literary assets have their illustrious heritage": Assam Governor at silver jubilee of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 15: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the inaugural ceremony of the silver jubilee of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad in Guwahati on Thursday and said that the Assamese language and its rich literary assets have their illustrious heritage.Addressing the gathering at Assam Circle in Sri Sri Madhavdev International Auditorium Governor of the state capital, Kataria said, "Assamese language and its rich literary assets have their illustrious heritage and that Assam has been a rich and prolific region of its language and literature." "The journey of literature that started with the great works of Madhava Kandali, Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev continues its impressive streak even today. The identity of a nation lies in its language and literature. The role of literature in different Indian languages has strengthened our unity, our traditions, our culture and our development journey," said the Governor.

"Many other great literary stalwarts like Roopkunwar Jyotiprasad Agarwal, Bishnu Prasad Rabha Lakhminath Bezbarua, Ambikagiri Roy Chowdhury, Anandram Barua, Bhupen Hazarika, Mamoni Raisom Goswami have enriched the literature of Assam," added the Governor. Kataria also said that the great Vaishnavite scholar Shrimanta Sankardev had strengthened the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat through his literary creations and compositions.

"It is heartening that Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad in its bid to enrich the Assamese language and literature is playing a crucial role in generating love and respect for the literature, especially among the younger generation," he said. The Governor further reiterated that literature has a deep connection with education.

"Our education system should not only give degrees to our students but also prepare them as human resources to accelerate the development of the country and carry our language and literature to the next level of development. All citizens of the country especially the educational institutions, and literary organizations have to take this responsibility," the Governor said. Kataria hailed Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, for having created its presence in the field of literature in every state.

He also said that the organization contributed significantly to building bridges between different cultures, literature and languages and promoting the concept of unity in the country. The meeting was attended by National Organizing Secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad Sridhar Paradkar, Vice Chancellor of Pragjyotishpur University, Prof. Smriti Kumar Sinha, President of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, Assam Mrinalini Devi along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

