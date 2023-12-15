Left Menu

Punjab: Fire breaks out at furniture factory warehouse in Ludhiana

"A furniture godown caught fire. It looks like there could be a loss of Rs 50-60 lakhs. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway," Daljeet Singh, a police officer said.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 06:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 06:53 IST
Punjab: Fire breaks out at furniture factory warehouse in Ludhiana
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a warehouse of a furniture factory in Ludhiana in the early hours of Friday, officials said adding that efforts to douse the fire are underway. "A furniture godown caught fire. It looks like there could be a loss of Rs 50-60 lakhs. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway," Daljeet Singh, a police officer said.

No casualties have been reported from the site of the incident yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

