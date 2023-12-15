Punjab: Fire breaks out at furniture factory warehouse in Ludhiana

A fire broke out at a warehouse of a furniture factory in Ludhiana in the early hours of Friday, officials said adding that efforts to douse the fire are underway. "A furniture godown caught fire. It looks like there could be a loss of Rs 50-60 lakhs. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway," Daljeet Singh, a police officer said.

No casualties have been reported from the site of the incident yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

