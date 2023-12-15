Chhattisgarh's new Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai holds first cabinet meeting

The first meeting of the newly-constituted Cabinet in Chhattisgarh was chaired on Thursday by Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan. At the meeting, an important decision was taken for the homeless families in rural areas of the state. The cabinet has decided to release the required funds and provide immediate approval for the construction of houses for 18 lakh 12 thousand 743 families in the state, an official release stated.

Furthermore, the cabinet has decided that the remaining eligible families (6,99,439) in the permanent waiting list under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural) and the eligible families in the Awas Plus list (8,19,999) will also be approved for housing. Cabinet has decided to expedite the ongoing construction of 2,46,215 houses under the scheme. Under Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awas Yojana, prompt approval will be given for the construction of 17,65,653 houses and other 47,090 houses for a total of 18,12,743 eligible families in the state and the funds required for the construction will also be sanctioned, stated the release.

Tribal leader and former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday took oath as chief minister of Chhattisgarh at an event in Raipur. Vishnu Deo Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday afternoon after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur. He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes. (ANI)

