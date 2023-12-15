Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case: Hindu side lawyer hails court's order allowing survey

After the Allahabad High Court approved a survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, called the decision a landmark judgment. He said that the modalities for the survey would be decided on December 18. The survey will be conducted in the same manner in which it has been done at the Gyanvapi Temple in Varanasi.

Jain further added that to know the actual position, an advocate commissioner is required. Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, said, "Allahabad HC has allowed our application where we had demanded a survey of Shahi Idgah Masjid by the advocate commissioner. The modalities will be decided on December 18. The court has rejected the arguments of Shahi Idgah Masjid. My demand was that in Shahi Idgah Masjid, there are a lot of signs and symbols of the Hindu temple, and to know the actual position, an advocate commissioner is required. It's a landmark judgement by the court."

In a groundbreaking decision, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday approved the conduct of a scientific survey on the Shahi Idgah complex at Mathura. The court on Thursday appointed an advocate commissioner and gave in-principle approval for surveying the Shahi Idgah complex. The modalities of the Commission of advocates for the survey will be decided on December 18.

Earlier, Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The suit filed in the Mathura court has sought the removal of a mosque said to have been built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of Lord Krishna. (ANI)

