Assam: Mild blast heard near gate of Jorhat military station

No casualties were reported from the site of the incident. Several police officials have been posted at the site.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 06:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 06:54 IST
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A mild explosion was heard near the Army gate of Jorhat military station in Assam's Jorhat district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

