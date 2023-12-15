Assam: Mild blast heard near gate of Jorhat military station

A mild explosion was heard near the Army gate of Jorhat military station in Assam's Jorhat district on Thursday evening, officials said.

No casualties were reported from the site of the incident. Several police officials have been posted at the site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

