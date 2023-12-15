Left Menu

Tripura: Assam Rifles flags off National Integration Tour for students from Agartala

The Officiating Commandant of the Battalion flagged off the National Integration Tour from Agartala to Rajkot at 6 am on Thursday.

The Assam Rifles flagged off the National Integration Tour for Assam Rifles Public School students from Agartala (Tripura) to Rajkot (Gujarat) on Thursday. The tour will culminate on December 30. The Officiating Commandant of the Battalion flagged off the National Integration Tour from Agartala to Rajkot at 6 am on Thursday. A total of 20 students and two staff of the Assam Rifles Public School, Agartala and Udaipur alongwith one Junior Commission Officer and two other ranks of Assam Rifles, Agartala constituted the tour, a press release from the Assam Rifles Headquarters stated.

The aim of organising the tour is to provide a platform for the orientation and nurturing of youth in various disciplines such as national integration, social harmony and religious harmony. The tour party embarked from Agartala by train on Thursday and will reach Gujarat's Rajkot via Jabalpur on December 17. The students and staff will be part of the 24th Rashtra Katha Shivir at Pransla, Rajkot organised by Shri Vedic Mission Trust for eight days, from December 17 to December 24, the release said.

After attending the 24th Rashtra Katha Shivir, the students will return via the same route and will reach Agartala on December 30, it added. (ANI)

