Rajasthan: Five members of family found dead in Bikaner

The Inspector General (IG) of Bikaner range, Om Prakash said that looking at four of the bodies, it seems to be a case of hanging. However, he said that the police would ascertain anything only after the postmortem.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 06:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 06:59 IST
Om Prakash, Inspector General (IG) of Bikaner range (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Five members of a family were found dead in Rajasthan's Bikaner, police said. The family members included a married couple, their two sons and a daughter. The Inspector General (IG) of Bikaner range, Om Prakash said that looking at four of the bodies, it appeared to be a case of hanging. However, he said that the police could ascertain anything only after the postmortem.

"This is a disheartening incident. Bodies of a married couple, their two sons and a daughter were found. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is here and it is collecting evidence. Police team is also working scientifically and collecting evidence," the IG Police said speaking to reporters on Thursday. "Looking at four of these bodies, it seems to be a case of hanging. But we will be able to say anything only after the postmortem. We are investigating all angles. As soon as the fact comes forward we will take action," he added.

Speaking about the investigation, the IG said, "The FSL team is picking up evidence. When all evidence is collected we will be able to say anything for sure." Further investigations are on and more details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

