Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reaches Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide initiative to inform and empower citizens about government schemes, was held at Jib B Gram Panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 08:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 08:37 IST
Visual from Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event held in Udhampur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide initiative to inform and empower citizens about government schemes, was held at Jib B Gram Panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday. Sanjeev Verma, Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, graced the event, which was attended by a large number of people.

While talking to ANI Sanjeev Verma, Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, highlighted the transformative effect of the initiative. He noted that it has not only fostered trust among the people but also created a platform for them to learn about government schemes and voice their concerns. "The biggest change that has come from this is that trust has developed among the people, they're learning about the schemes and also putting forward the issues they're facing," Verma said.

As part of the nationwide initiative, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to promote the vision of a developed and empowered India. MoS Bhoumik inaugurated the event in the Gomati district. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain the saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Saturday, December 9, interacted with VBSY beneficiaries from across the country via video conferencing. More than two thousand VBSY vans and thousands of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs) from across the country were connected during the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

