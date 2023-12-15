Shopkeeper arrested for beating employee to death in Mumbai's Borivali

A 56-year-old shopkeeper has been arrested for allegedly beating his employee to death in Mumbai's Borivali on Thursday. A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC against the shopkeeper.

"A shopkeeper, 56-year-old Ghanshyam Aagri from Borivali beat his employee Pankaj Mandal to death for stealing garlic from the shop. A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC and the shopkeeper has been arrested. Further investigation underway," Mumbai Police said. The deceased Pankaj Mandal came to Mumbai about 7 months ago in search of work and he used to work in a grocery shop in the Borivali area of Mumbai.

On Wednesday night, a sack of garlic was stolen from the shop. The shopkeeper accused Mandal of theft and beat him severely. Mumbai police said that on Thursday morning Borivali Police Control got a call that a person was lying dead outside the Borivali MTNL office, the deceased was identified as Pankaj Mandal.

On investigation, police found out that the person who died was beaten severely by a businessman from Borivali market. The police have arrested the accused businessman Ghanshyam Aagri. The accused told the police that the deceased used to steal onions and garlic and he had kept an eye on him. On Wednesday when he saw him stealing a 20 kg bag containing garlic, he caught him, beat him up, and then left the spot.

The police are conducting further investigation. (ANI)

