Kerala police set to appeal against court verdict in murder case of six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar

Kerala police have decided to appeal against the court verdict in the case related to the murder of a six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar, the state police chief's office informed.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 10:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 10:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala police have decided to appeal against the court verdict in the case related to the murder of a six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar, the state police chief's office informed. The Special Fast Track Court at Kattappana has acquitted the accused 24-year-old Arjun, on the case of rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl at Vandiperiyar in Idukki. The fast-track court judge V Manju said that the prosecution had failed to prove the case and to provide evidence to incriminate the case.

The case occurred in 2021 in the Kattappana, Idukki district. A six-year-old girl was found hanging in her home. She was staying along with her parents in a settlement hut of an estate in the Idukki district. Later police arrested the accused Arjun under charges of POCSO, rape and murder. After the verdict girl's family alleged that they did not get justice. Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the verdict is shocking the public conscience of Kerala. Torture and murder were revealed in the post-mortem.

"The accused admitted the crime and the police must investigate whether there was any external interference behind the failure of the case in court even though the police have collected evidence against the accused," V D Satheesan said. BJP president K Surendran said that the court verdict was disappointing. Surendran alleged that there was a strong allegation that the police had taken a soft approach from the beginning considering the party affiliation of the accused chargesheet was submitted by excluding serious sections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

