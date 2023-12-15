Parliament security breach: Mumbai-based Advocate says "charges framed against accused wrong" will provide legal aid

A Mumbai-based advocate, Asim Sarode, has said that charges framed against the accused involved in parliament security breach case are wrong and he will be providing legal aid to the accused, Amol Shinde, who originally hails from Latur district of Maharashtra. However, Sarode acknowledged that all those accused have done wrong by entering Parliament and using smoke canisters and should be punished but not by framing wrong charges.

In an astonishing security breach during Zero Hour in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, two men, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, both carrying canisters that emitted yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lower House. Meanwhile, outside Parliament, two protesters, Neelam and Amol, used similar-coloured gas canisters and raised slogans.

"I believe that Amol Shinde and others involved in entering the Parliament and using smoke canisters have done wrong, as the Parliament is a symbol of pride and elected members across India sit there. They should be punished for that but the law provisions being charged against them are wrong, i feel, that's why i will stand with Amol Shinde and help him in legal aid. I will see whether the charges under the FIR are right or not," said Sarode while speaking to ANI. "What Amol Shinde and others tried to bring forward is the issue of unemployment and inflation. These five people were representing unemployed people in India. Their intentions need to be seen, and they should not just be framed as culprits. In law, intention is also important and their intention is just to gain government intention. The UAPA being imposed is wrong," added Sarode.

On the other hand, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has detained two more people following their suspected association with five arrested in the case. The detained persons are identified as Mahesh and Kailash, both residents of Rajasthan and have an alleged association with a social media group called 'Justice for Azad Bhagat Singh'.

During the interrogation of the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell, it came to light that Mahesh was also going to be part of the attack team but for some reason he was stopped by his family members. Apart from that, Mahesh has also helped Lalit Jha, the fifth accused and mastermind, burn the mobile phones of his associates after he reached Rajasthan's Kuchaman from Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)