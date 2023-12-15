National Commission for Women condemns barbaric assault in Belagavi, demands swift action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed deep concern over the 42-year-old woman in Karnataka who was stripped naked, assaulted, and paraded after her son eloped with another woman and and demanded swift legal action against all perpetrators. The National Commission for Women has come across a media post captioned "Karnataka Shocker: Woman Stripped Naked, House Set On Fire After Her Son Elopes With Lover, 7 Arrested" wherein it is reported that a 42-year-old woman was stripped naked, paraded and assaulted after being tied to an electric pole in Belagavi district after her son eloped with a woman. As per reports, seven accused have already been arrested.The Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and sent an inquiry committee to Karnataka on Friday.

Reports indicate that seven individuals involved in this reprehensible act have been apprehended. Upon preliminary scrutiny, the NCW has identified that the reported incident aligns with the following sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860-- Section 354: Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, Section 323: Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 509: Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

The NCW vehemently condemns this abhorrent assault and unequivocally opposes such heinous actions perpetrated against women. Given the gravity of the situation, immediate directives have been issued to the relevant Police authorities to include the aforementioned provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 in the First Information Report (F.I.R.), along with other pertinent legal aspects. The Commission has urged for the swift arrest of all involved parties. Additionally, the Chairperson of NCW, Rekha Sharma, has expressed her deep anguish regarding this incident, condemning it as an act of extreme inhumanity. Sharma has directed a team led by member Delina Khongdup from the Commission to inquire about action taken in the case on-site and submit their findings promptly. The inquiry committee will be leaving for Karnataka today.

Furthermore, the Commission has requested the Director-General of Police (DGP) to furnish an action taken report by the 17th of December. The Karnataka High Court has also strongly criticized the state police over its failure to prevent an incident where a woman was beaten, paraded naked, and tied to an electric pole in Belgavi.

A delegation of BJP MPs from Karnataka also protested the incident infront of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. Earlier on December 12, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that action has been taken and seven people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident in Karnataka's Belagavi district where a woman was stripped naked, paraded and assaulted after her son eloped with a girl of the same village. (ANI)

