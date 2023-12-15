Left Menu

H&M's Q4 sales fall slightly more than expected

Swedish fashion retailer H&M on Friday reported a 4% drop in September-November sales measured in local currencies, larger than the 3% fall forecast by analysts as the company aims to prioritise profitability. The decline is the biggest since the third quarter of 2022.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish fashion retailer H&M on Friday reported a 4% drop in September-November sales measured in local currencies, larger than the 3% fall forecast by analysts as the company aims to prioritise profitability.

The decline is the biggest since the third quarter of 2022. The world's second-biggest listed fashion retailer after Inditex, H&M has been prioritising its profit margin over sales, as it aims for an operating margin of 10% for 2024. For the first nine months of this year, its operating margin came in at 5.9%.

H&M has been losing ground to Zara owner Inditex, which on Wednesday reported a 15% rise in local-currency sales for the nine months through October, and a 14% rise for the following six weeks. H&M shares have outperformed Inditex this year, though, up around 56% as investors bet on the company's ability to bounce back after inflation dented its profitability.

H&M was slower to raise its prices than Zara, as its customer base is, on average, more price-sensitive. In Swedish crowns, its net sales were roughly unchanged at 62.6 billion crowns ($6.10 billion) against a mean forecast of 63.2 billion.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

