4 including two women held in human trafficking case in MP's Chhatarpur

Four people including two women were arrested in connection to an alleged human trafficking case in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Friday. According to officials, the incident was reported under the Civil Line police station in the district and a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Thursday.

Officials said that a woman, resident of Jharkhand, was brought to Chhatarpur by one of her known women in lieu of getting her a job and was sold to someone else. "The police received information about the matter through an informer and verified the issue. After that they swung into action, rescued the girl and arrested the accused," they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh told ANI, "We received information about a woman, resident of Jharkhand and later she also lodged a complaint that a few people brought her from Jharkhand in lieu of providing her job and later they sold her to another person." "Acting on the complaint, the police verified the matter and registered a case under IPC sections 370, 371, 376 and 506 into the matter. A total of four persons were arrested in the matter and all of them were presented before the court," he said.

The investigation into the matter is underway and further action will be taken on the basis facts revealed in the probe, he added. (ANI)

