Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Case: SC refuses to stay Allahabad High Court's order approving survey of the Shahi Idgah Masjid complex

The Supreme Court refused to stay Allahabad High Court's December 14 order which allowed the primary survey of the Shahi Idgah complex adjacent to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura by a court-monitored three-member team of advocate commissioners. "Supreme Court has refused to stay the proceedings and the Supreme Court has fixed the matter so far as challenge to the transfer order is concerned on 9th of January...The High Court order will continue and the High Court will proceed with the matter and there is no stay by the Supreme Court," said Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court has given a key decision in the ongoing Shri Krishna Janambhoomi case, after it approved the conduct of a scientific survey on the Shahi Idgah complex at Mathura. The survey will be conducted in the same manner in which it has been done at the Gyanvapi Temple in Varanasi.

The court on Thursday appointed an advocate commissioner and gave in-principle approval for surveying the Shahi Idgah complex. The modalities of the commission of advocates for the survey will be decided on December 18. After the Allahabad High Court approved a survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, called the decision a landmark judgment.

He said that the modalities for the survey would be decided on December 18. The survey will be conducted in the same manner in which it has been done at the Gyanvapi Temple in Varanasi. Jain further added that to know the actual position, an advocate commissioner is required.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, said, "Allahabad HC has allowed our application where we had demanded a survey of Shahi Idgah Masjid by the advocate commissioner. The modalities will be decided on December 18. The court has rejected the arguments of Shahi Idgah Masjid. My demand was that in Shahi Idgah Masjid, there are a lot of signs and symbols of the Hindu temple, and to know the actual position, an advocate commissioner is required. It's a landmark judgement by the court." So far, nine cases have been filed in Mathura Court in the cases of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid.

Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow, had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land owned by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Krishna Janmabhoomi. The suit filed in the Mathura court sought the removal of a mosque said to have been built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple, near the birthplace of Lord Krishna (ANI)

