China issues draft emergency plan for data security incidents
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-12-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 14:20 IST
China's ministry for industry and information technology on Friday published a detailed draft emergency plan laying out how the government should assess and respond to data security incidents.
The plan highlights Beijing's concern with large-scale data leaks and hacking within its borders, amid heightened geopoliticial tensions with the United States and its allies.
