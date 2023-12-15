Left Menu

China issues draft emergency plan for data security incidents

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-12-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 14:20 IST
China's ministry for industry and information technology on Friday published a detailed draft emergency plan laying out how the government should assess and respond to data security incidents.

The plan highlights Beijing's concern with large-scale data leaks and hacking within its borders, amid heightened geopoliticial tensions with the United States and its allies.

