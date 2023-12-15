Azad Engineering IPO to open on Dec 20; sets price band at Rs 499-524 per share

Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering on Friday announced Rs 499-524 as the price band for its Rs 740 crore-initial public offering that opens on December 20.

At the upper end of the price band, the 15-year old company will mop up Rs 740 crore from the market which values it at close to Rs 3,000 crore.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises Rs 500 crore of Offer For Sale (OFS) component by promoters and external investors, who are completely exiting the company. The remaining Rs 240 crore will be raised through fresh issue of shares, the company's Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Chopdar told PTI here on Friday.

He said the external investors who are existing the company are Piramal Structured Credit Opportunities Fund which will sell the shares for Rs 261 crore. It had had invested Rs 160 crore in August 2022.

DMI Finance, which was first to acquire stake in the firm in July 2021, will sell its 1.2 per cent shareholding for around Rs 34 crore.

Chopdar said he will be selling shares worth Rs 204 crore in the OFS, following which his holding in the company will come down to 68 per cent from the pre-issue holding of 78 per cent.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the offer to part fund capital expenditure for its Rs 280 crore expansion by setting up two units towards the end of the next fiscal and for repaying/pre-paying debt of around Rs 90 crore.

Chopdar said that even after the IPO, the company will continue to have external investors in the form of HNIs (High Networth Individuals) who include sport stars like Sachin Tendulkar, P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

Together, these HNIs and the employees will own around 12 per cent in the firm.

The company nets over 80 per cent of its revenue from exports to 15 global markets.

In FY21, its topline stood at Rs 122.7 crore from which it had earned Rs 37 crore of net income.

The revenue rose to Rs 194 crore and net income to Rs 42 crore in FY22.

In the last fiscal, the company's revenue increased to Rs 251 crore and net income was at Rs 79 crore.

In the first six months of the current fiscal, its top line reached Rs 158 crore and the bottom line stood at Rs 29 crore, the company's Whole Time Director Vishnu Malhani said.

In the energy space the company boasts of international clients like Siemens, GE, Honeywell, Mitsubishi, Eaton and Mann.

