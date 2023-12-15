Five entities offload PVR Inox shares worth Rs 401 cr

Five entities, including Multiples Equity, on Friday offloaded shares of the country's largest multiplex operator PVR Inox for Rs 401 crore through open market transactions.

Plenty Private Equity Fund I, Plenty Private Equity FII I, Plenty CI Fund I, Plenty CI FII I, and Multiples Private Equity Fund II LLP were the entities to sell the shares of PVR Inox on the NSE.

Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Societe Generale, Monetary Authority of Singapore, and IMF, among others were the buyers of the shares.

Plenty Private Equity Fund I, Plenty Private Equity FII I, Plenty CI Fund I, Plenty CI FII I, and Multiples Private Equity Fund II LLP sold 22,87,493 shares, amounting to 2.33 per cent stake in PVR Inox, as per the block deal data available on the NSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,753 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 400.99 crore.

Shares of PVR Inox gained 0.29 per cent to settle at Rs 1,775.05 per piece on the NSE.

In September last year, three entities, including Plenty Private Equity FII I, sold shares of multiplex operator PVR for Rs 759.14 crore through open market transactions.

In a separate block deal on the NSE, Albula Investment Fund and Kasturi Vintrade sold 14 lakh shares of Swan Energy for Rs 71 crore through open market transactions.

Albula Investment Fund offloaded 12 lakh shares and Kasturi Vintrade Pvt Ltd disposed of 2 lakh shares of Swan Energy, as per the data.

The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 503.25-508.50 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 71.08 crore.

Arial Holdings 1 and Samco Mutual Fund picked up the shares of Swan Energy at the same price.

On Friday, shares of Swan Energy rose 1.70 per cent to close at Rs 509.85 per piece on the NSE.

