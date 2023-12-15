Govt expanding Nairobi Railway Services to address traffic congestion

Left Menu

Nairobi | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:11 IST
The government is expanding the Nairobi Commuter Railway Services to address traffic congestion in the Nairobi Metropolitan.

He said the government has secured funds for the revitalization of transport infrastructure projects in Nairobi among them the Riruta- Ngong- Kiserian- Ongata Rongai commuter rail.

“This rail has the capacity of transporting thousands of people every day, thereby reducing traffic congestion on our roads.”

He noted that the rail would reduce the cost of transport within the city by half, contributing to the overall reduction in the cost of living.

He made the remarks on Friday during the launch of the construction of the 12.5 Kilometre Riruta-Ngong Commuter Rail line that will run through Riruta, Karen, Bulbul and Ngong’ stations.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, MPs and MCAs.

The President said the government is implementing such projects to create jobs for the youth.

The government, he added, will also construct affordable houses in Ngong, aiming to generate additional opportunities for the youth.

“As we speak we have 120,000 youth working in various affordable housing projects across the country,” he added.

Mr Gachagua said the implementation of infrastructure projects will facilitate the movement of people and goods, thereby opening up the country for business.

Mr Murkomen said the construction of the Bus Rapid Transit will resume in January next year to complement the rail system.

(With Inputs from APO)

