Construction of AIIMS Rewari set to commence soon: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 22:11 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the work for construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari is expected to start shortly.

Responding to a question raised during the Question Hour in the state Assembly by Congress' Rewari MLA Chiranjeev Rao, Vij emphasised that the Haryana government, in its commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure, has acquired over 203 acres of land at the rate of Rs 40 lakh per acre.

The land has been leased to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to construct AIIMS in Rewari, he said.

He said the state government is committed to advancing healthcare facilities in the region.

Congress member B B Batra raised a question seeking to know the number of unauthorised colonies which existed in 2014, the number of unauthorised colonies regularised from 2005 to 2014 and the number of such colonies which came into existence from 2014 to 2023.

He also sought to know the number of FIRs registered in respect of unauthorised colonies and the number of unauthorised colonies demolished from 2014 to 2023.

In reply, Chief Minister M L Khattar informed the House that a total of 11,665 unauthorised colonies existed on record as of December 31, 2014.

He said 887 unauthorised colonies were regularised from the year 2005 to 2014 by the Department of Urban Local Bodies.

As many as 5,352 unauthorised colonies were detected from January 1, 2015, to November 30, 2023.

From 2015 to 2023, unauthorised colonies regularised include 1,089 by the Department of Urban Local Bodies and 448 by the Department of Town and Country Planning.

As many as 1,789 FIRs were registered against unauthorised colonies during January 1, 2015 to November 30, 2023, the House was informed. As many as 3,500 unauthorised colonies were demolished during this period.

Responding to another question raised in the House, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala informed that a proposal to establish an Industrial Model Township near the intersection of NH-152D and the Delhi-Katra Expressway in Jind district is under consideration.

Chautala further said that two potential sites in Jind have been identified, and the land acquisition process has been initiated.

During the Zero Hour, Congress members staged a brief walkout from the House after Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said his party's adjournment motion on recent deaths due to spurious liquor in Yamunanagar and Ambala districts was not allowed.

However, the Congress members were informed by the Chair that the matter would be taken up as ‘Calling Attention’ as some members had given notice in this regard.

Meanwhile, replying to a calling attention motion in the Vidhan Sabha, Chautala said since its launch in March 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has been meticulously aligned with the Government of India's guidelines.

It provides crucial insurance coverage for key crops like paddy, bajra, maize, cotton, and moong in the Kharif season, and wheat, mustard, gram, barley, and sunflower in the Rabi season.

On the issue of crop loss due to floods and heavy rains earlier this year, he said that claims worth Rs 65.18 crore have already been disbursed to 35,365 farmers.

