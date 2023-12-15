Mumbai-based firm joins oil mitigation work in Chennai’s Ennore

Mumbai-based sea cleaning expert services have been roped in to join the oil mitigation work at Chennai’s Ennore, the Tamil Nadu government said on Friday.

Post Cyclone Michaung, an oil spill allegedly from the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited at Ennore spread to about 20 square kilometers causing environmental concerns.

The efforts on ground have been intensified further with more teams pressed into service. Additionally, a Mumbai based oil spillage response service company, “Sea Care Marine Services” has arrived on site to lend their expertise and resources, the government said.

“Six trained people were deployed from this organisation to strengthen the oil mitigation work. So far about 276 barrels containing 48.6 tonnes of oil waste was collected containing approximately 15 tonnes of oil,” an official release here said.

Cleaning work in nearby villages of Ennore Kuppam, Nettu Kuppam and Thalan Kuppam was going on in full swing with the help of JCBs and dipper trucks, it further said.

“The oil laden debris was cleaned out from the mitigated villages. A total of 482 people were deployed so far for clearing up the oil spillage work,” the release from Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu, said.

In addition, IIT Madras has commenced its study to estimate the quantity of oil available in the water.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena who heads the state level oil crisis management group, reviewed the Ennore oil spillage mitigation works with senior officers and teams on ground. He directed the health department to continue their services on ground. Fire and rescue department has also positioned its team on ground as a precautionary measure.

