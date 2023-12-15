Left Menu

Business briefs

The private sector lender also inaugurated a flagship branch at the newly constructed Surat Diamond Bourse, according to a statement. WayCool Foods arm ties up with SAP India WayCool Foods tech arm Censanext on Friday announced a tie-up with SAP India on technology innovation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 22:28 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power says it sells 300 mn units of green power every year * Tata Power on Friday said it sells over 300 million units of green power every year, which has been opted by 30,000 subscribers in Mumbai. As part of its energy conservation week, the company said its demand side management programme helps consumers save 4.45 MUs of energy, a statement said.

***** IndusInd Bank announces launch of community banking initiative for diamond industry * Indusind Bank on Friday announced the launch of a ''community banking initiative'' for the diamond industry, which will offer services like locker facilities for clients in the financial capital and Surat. The private sector lender also inaugurated a flagship branch at the newly constructed Surat Diamond Bourse, according to a statement.

***** WayCool Foods arm ties up with SAP India * WayCool Foods tech arm Censanext on Friday announced a tie-up with SAP India on technology innovation. The partnership will help food value chain startups globally, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023