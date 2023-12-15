Business briefs
Tata Power says it sells 300 mn units of green power every year * Tata Power on Friday said it sells over 300 million units of green power every year, which has been opted by 30,000 subscribers in Mumbai. As part of its energy conservation week, the company said its demand side management programme helps consumers save 4.45 MUs of energy, a statement said.
***** IndusInd Bank announces launch of community banking initiative for diamond industry * Indusind Bank on Friday announced the launch of a ''community banking initiative'' for the diamond industry, which will offer services like locker facilities for clients in the financial capital and Surat. The private sector lender also inaugurated a flagship branch at the newly constructed Surat Diamond Bourse, according to a statement.
***** WayCool Foods arm ties up with SAP India * WayCool Foods tech arm Censanext on Friday announced a tie-up with SAP India on technology innovation. The partnership will help food value chain startups globally, a statement said.
