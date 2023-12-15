CGHS centres to be expanded from 80 to 100 in coming days: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya, at the inauguration of three CGHS wellness centres, asserted that CGHS centres will be expanded from 80 at the moment to more than 100 in the coming days. Mandaviya noted "Due to the reforms undertaken by the government, the number of cities covered under CGHS has increased from 25 in 2014 to 80. The centres will soon reach to 100 cities in India."

Reaffirming the goal of CGHS "your health, our goal", the Union Health Minister stated "It is our goal to ensure that CGHS beneficiaries are able to avail the healthcare services closest to their residence, widening the reach to the innermost corners of the nation." Mandaviya also stated "to ensure optimum health facilities for patients suffering from tuberculosis requiring surgery, robotic surgery will be instrumental in providing the right care to them."

He added, "providing accessible and affordable healthcare to the last mile of the nation is our goal and the foundation of a healthy nation." He also said that after the resolution of various issues private hospitals are now giving top priority to CGHS beneficiaries, "Earlier private hospitals would give last priority to CGHS beneficiaries due to various reasons including delayed payments from the government. Now, due to timely resolution of issues regarding their pending payments, CGHS beneficiaries are getting top priority."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said that more than 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Centers have been opened in the country under the ministry. At Jan Aushadhi Kendra, medicines are available at a maximum of 50 per cent and a minimum 20 per cent cheaper than the market rates. "With 341 CGHS Wellness Centres serving 44 lakh beneficiaries, the inception of the three CGHS wellness centres and Robotic Unit at National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases (NIT and RD) will significantly add to the coverage and betterment in their healthcare facilities," this was stated by Mandaviya, as he dedicated three CGHS Wellness Centres in Alaknanda, Rohini Sector -16, Vasant Vihar as well as a Robotic Unit at NIT and RD to the nation, here today.

The Union Health Minister was joined by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Ministry of External Affairs and Ramesh Bidhuri, MP. (ANI)

