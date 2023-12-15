Left Menu

Yogi govt identifies 10,015 TB patients in ten-day campaign in Uttar Pradesh

In an effort to increase the scope of TB screening and testing in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government conducted a ten-day special Active Case Finding (ACF) campaign in which 10,015 TB patients were identified, stated an official release.

15-12-2023
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to increase the scope of TB screening and testing in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government conducted a ten-day special Active Case Finding (ACF) campaign in which 10,015 TB patients were identified, stated an official release. Among those tested for sputum, TB was confirmed in 5,342 people, while X-ray tests identified TB in 4,673 individuals. Maximum TB patients found in Kushinagar and least in Chitrakoot.

Under the ten-day special campaign, a maximum of 477 TB patients were discovered in Kushinagar, 457 in Maharajganj, 417 in Etah, 389 in Agra and 367 in Gorakhpur. In Chitrakoot district, at least 11 people were diagnosed with TB, while 27 in Shamli, 28 in Sonbhadra, 35 in Muzaffarnagar and 36 in Jhansi were diagnosed with TB. Under this campaign, micro-plans were prepared for 20 per cent of urban, rural settlements, and high-risk areas in each district, leading to the collection of sputum samples from 2,78,024 people showing symptoms of TB during door-to-door screening, stated the release.

Joint Director (TB)/State Tuberculosis Control Program Officer, Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said that the campaign has been extended to include various institutions such as orphanages, old age homes, Nari Niketan, child protection homes, madrasas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, prisons and identified places like vegetable markets, fruit markets, labour markets, under-construction projects, brick kilns, stone crushers, mines, and weekly markets, among others. He added that blood sugar, UDST, and HIV tests were also conducted for patients confirmed with TB. During the treatment of TB patients, under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, a monthly allowance of Rs 500 will be provided, and they will also be connected with a Nikshay Mitra to receive nutritional support and emotional assistance throughout their treatment.

Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said, "If a cough persists for more than two weeks, accompanied by fever, weight loss and loss of appetite, then it is essential to undergo TB testing. Testing for TB is available free of cost at government hospitals. If TB is confirmed in the test, do not panic because its complete cure is possible. According to the doctor's advice, take the prescribed medication regularly. Medication for TB can be obtained for free from a TB hospital, DOT centre, or local ASHA worker." "It is crucial to remember not to discontinue the medication midway, as TB can become severe in such cases, leading to prolonged treatment," he added.

Dr Bhatnagar further said that the Active Case Finding (ACF) campaign also received support from village representatives in the TB search initiative. (ANI)

