Assam Rifles, Manipur police ensure safe release of abducted labourers

Assam Rifles, along with the Manipur Police, rescued two abducted labourers from a construction site in Tamenglong district, according to an official release. As per the release, "Assam Rifles and Manipur Police rescued two abducted labourers from a construction site in Tamenglong District in Manipur on December 14. The labourers were kidnapped by armed assailants from a construction site along NH-37 on the Assam-Manipur border."

The rescue was made possible by the efforts of security forces, civil society organisations (CSOs), and village chiefs. The joint operation of the Assam Rifles and Manipur police ensured the safe release of abducted labourers. As per the official release, "On the intervening night of December 13-14, two labourers were kidnapped by unknown armed miscreants from a construction site along NH-37, on the fringes of the Assam-Manipur Border in Tamenglong District, Manipur."

On receipt of this information, joint teams of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police were launched for investigation and search. The joint team visited the construction site at Lhangnom , as well as the villages of Muktakhol , Tatbung , Lhangnom and Phaitol, for joint inquiry and investigation. Exhaustive questioning and extensive searching were carried out in the dense jungles, cultivated fields, and villages.

Despite the untiring efforts of the security forces and resolute support from civil society organisations (CSOs) and village chiefs of the region , both individuals were rescued in the afternoon on December 14. The recent incident underscores the unwavering dedication of security forces to uphold peace and harmony in the region, said the release. (ANI)

