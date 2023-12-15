Newsclick Row: Court allows Delhi Police to interrogate Gautam Navlakha in UAPA case

The Patiala House Court of Delhi has allowed/Permitted a special cell of Delhi Police to interrogate Gautam Navlakha in connection with the UAPA case registered against News Portal NewsClick following allegations that it has received huge money for pro-China propaganda. Delhi Police has got permission to Interrogate Gautam Navlakha at his home in Navi Mumbai, where he has been under house arrest in the Bhima Koregaon case following a Supreme Court order.

Recently Newsclick's Founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty were arrested by Delhi Police in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA. The Delhi Police's Special Cell in its FIR against news web portal NewsClick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha stated that People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by M/S PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd. has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in lieu of crores of Rupees of illegally routed foreign funds as part of conspiracy.

According to Police, illegally routed foreign funds have been siphoned off by Prabir Purkayastha and his associates namely Joseph Raj, Anoop Chakraborty (brother of Amit Chakraborty), Bappaditya Sinha ( promoter of Virtunet Systems Pvt Ltd.). It is also learnt that aforementioned funds were distributed to Gautam Navlakhaa and others, said the police. Delhi Police FIR further stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and Foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of conspiracy with the intention to disrupt sovereignty and terrirorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, security of India.

