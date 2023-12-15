Left Menu

Authorities conduct eviction drives against illegal brick kilns in Assam's Goalpara

According to the reports, a team from the Goalpara district administration demolished at least 20 brick kilns located in the Rangjuli area.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:01 IST
The district administration conducted eviction drives against illegal brick kilns in the Rangjuli area of Assam's Goalpara district on Friday. According to the reports, a team from the Goalpara district administration demolished at least 20 brick kilns located in the Rangjuli area.

Sovia Pegu, Circle Officer of Rangjuli Revenue Circle, said that there was a serious allegation that many illegal brick kilns have been constructed and these have impacted the environment as well as creating pollution in the area. The administration served notices to the brick kilns to dismantle. "We asked them to dismantle within a week. But they didn't respond to our notice and today we have demolished the brick kilns," Sovia Pegu said. (ANI)

