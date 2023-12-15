"Nitish Kumar needs psychological treatment": Ashwini Choubey attacks Bihar CM

After the JDU blamed the Uttar Pradesh government for cancelling Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's rally in Varanasi, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey suggested the Bihar Chief Minister of "psychological treatment". Earlier on Thursday, JD(U) claimed that a rally that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was to address in PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on December 24 was cancelled after the private college where it was to be organised denied permission under pressure from UP's Yogi Adityanth-led BJP government.

The Union Minister said, "Who will come to listen to him? He doesn't know what he wants to say. He made inappropriate statements in the Assembly and he wants to do a rally in Varanasi." He further said that Bihar CM has all his senses adding that he should spare Bihar as it is moving towards 'jungle-raj'

"He has very high hopes of being the PM... Everyone knows that he has lost his senses. He needs psychological treatment and he should spare Bihar. The state is moving towards 'jungle-raj' again. There is crime every day. Today an incident took place inside the court... He should retire... Otherwise, he will keep making such statements and keep embarrassing Bihar," he added. Earlier Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Nitish Kumar lost whatever reputation he had on the day when he became the new author of 'Kamasutra' and gave "lecture" in the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad.

"His (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's) end came the day he gave lectures in Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad, insulted women and became the new author of 'Kamasutra'. That day he lost his reputation, whatever remained of it," Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, speaking to ANI on Wednesday. The Bihar Chief Minister, however, was quick to apologise after facing backlash from opposition parties over his remarks. (ANI)

