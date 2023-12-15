Chief Commissioner probes ill-treatment complaint against Ola Cabs, demands answers in 30 days

Ola Cabs has come under the radar of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) following allegations of ill-treatment towards a para-shooter, Wing Commander Shantanu. The former Air Force officer, with an 80 per cent locomotor disability, filed a complaint stating that he faced mistreatment by an Ola driver during a recent ride.

According to an official press release from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, "The Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities issued notice to Ola Cabs for ill-treatment meted out to a para shooter, Wing Commander Shantanu, by one of the drivers of the cab aggregator." In his complaint to the CCPD, the former Air Force officer stated that he booked an Ola cab to travel a small distance from Karni Singh Shooting Range, where he came to participate in the 1st Khelo India Para Games, to a location 3 km away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

As there was no space in the rear boot space, which was occupied by a CNG kit, his wife requested the driver put the folded wheelchair in the back seat, which most of the sedan cab drivers allow. As per the complaint, "The Ola driver, whose details were shared by the complainant and have been withheld, aggressively behaved with his wife and asked the couple to get out of the cab as he wouldn't keep and carry the wheelchair in his car."

Aggrieved and humiliated by this rude behaviour and slang language, the air force veteran approached the CCPD for action against the driver. Considering the allegation to be an affront to the dignity of a person with a disability who happens to be a soldier and also a sportsperson, the Chief Commissioner has sought a response from Ola within 30 days. (ANI)

