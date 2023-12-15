UP ATS announces Rs 25,000 reward each on two 'wanted' terror suspects in ISIS module case

Left Menu

The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for two 'wanted' terror suspects in the ISIS module case.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:18 IST
'Wanted' terror suspects in the ISIS module case (Photo credit: UP ATS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for two 'wanted' terror suspects in the ISIS module case. The terror suspects, named Faizan Akhtar and Abdul Samad, are students of Aligarh Muslim University, according to the ATS.

"Both are influenced by the ideology of ISIS. Two people associated with this module have already been caught", it said. Meanwhile, the Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, Professor Wasim Ali told ANI, "They are students of the university but we don't know if they were secretly living somewhere else." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

