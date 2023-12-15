Odisha: BJD prepares roadmap for coming assembly polls, Lok Sabha polls

Left Menu

Before the 2024 general elections, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has prepared the Blueprint and roadmap in a state executive meeting held at Sankha Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Before the 2024 general elections, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has prepared the blueprint and roadmap in a state executive meeting held at Sankha Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik today had focussed on effectively countering the misinformation campaign by opposition political parties as he claimed, they do not have any issue to target the state government.

"The transformation of Odisha has come as a big shock for opposition parties and they do not have any issue to raise against the state government", Patnaik said in the meeting. He urged the party members to take the message of development to each household.

A total of 32 proposals including one to defer the party's organisational election for a year were passed in the state executive meeting. The BJD state executive decided to request the central government to take the required measures regarding Odisha's demand.

The BJD has been demanding the State Status or the Special Focus State for Odisha and solving the Mahanadi water dispute matters. In a press conference, BJD's senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said 5T and Nabin Odisha scheme chairperson VK Pandian will not fight elections in 2024. Mishra further said the BJD has decided to organise panchayat-level meetings after the celebration of the party's foundation day on December 26.

He said the campaign will be launched at the grassroots level from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Jayanti to highlight the achievements of the BJD government. All MPs, MLAs, ministers, and other leaders attended this meeting. The next Odisha assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2024.

Naveen Patnaik has been the Chief Minister since the year 2000. If BJD returns to power in the state in 2024, CM Patnaik will be on the way to becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

