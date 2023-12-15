Employees' State Insurance Corporation approves nine new ESIC Hospitals, 17 dispensaries: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said that the 192nd Meeting of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) approved the proposal to set up 9 new ESIC Hospitals in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand and 17 new dispensaries in Gujarat, under ESI Scheme. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the Union Minister posted, "The 192nd Meeting of Employees' State Insurance Corporation was held today in New Delhi."

"Glad to inform that the proposal to set up 9 new ESIC Hospitals in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand and 17 new dispensaries in Gujarat, under ESI Scheme, was approved," added Yadav. The meeting approved the proposal for development of ESIC Hospital, Andheri, Maharashtra as a 500-bed Multi-Specialty facility.

Several decisions towards ensuring better HR policies, workers' welfare and addressing employers' concerns for 'ease of doing business' were approved, Bhupender Yadav further added on X. (ANI)

