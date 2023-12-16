US OKs potential sale of helicopters to Greece for $1.95 bln -Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2023 01:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 01:43 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment to Greece for an estimated $1.95 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The principal contractor will be Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, the Pentagon said.
