G7 moves closer to seizing Russian assets for Ukraine- FT
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 02:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 02:44 IST
Western nations are exploring ways to seize assets of the Russian central bank to fund Ukraine, Financial Times reported on Friday.
G7 officials have intensified talks on spending the approximate $300 billion in immobilized Russian sovereign assets in recent weeks, the newspaper reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Financial Times
- Ukraine
Advertisement