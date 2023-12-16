Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Police officials seize 492 kgs cannabis in Sri Satya Sai

In a significant operation, the police in Kodikonda check post of Chilamathur mandal, Sri Sathyasai district, seized cannabis valued at one crore rupees and apprehended four individuals.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 07:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 07:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Police officials seize 492 kgs cannabis in Sri Satya Sai
cannabis seized by police officials in Sri Satya Sai District (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the police in Kodikonda check post of Chilamathur mandal, Sri Sathyasai district, seized cannabis valued at one crore rupees and apprehended four individuals, police said. Acting on a tip-off regarding a substantial quantity of ganja being transported in a container from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Chilamathur police intercepted the vehicle at the Kodikonda checkpost, stated police officials. Chilamathur police intercepted the vehicle at the Kodikonda check post.

Upon opening the container, it was revealed that 492 kg of ganja had been discreetly packaged into 294 packets within a specially designed compartment, catching even the police off guard, said the police. The SP stated that, following a thorough investigation based on the received information, the cannabis was confiscated.

SP Madhav Reddy further elucidated that the four individuals linked to the smuggling network, operating from the centre in Delhi, have been arrested and remanded. He added that ongoing inquiries are being conducted in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023