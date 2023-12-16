Andhra Pradesh: Police officials seize 492 kgs cannabis in Sri Satya Sai

In a significant operation, the police in Kodikonda check post of Chilamathur mandal, Sri Sathyasai district, seized cannabis valued at one crore rupees and apprehended four individuals, police said. Acting on a tip-off regarding a substantial quantity of ganja being transported in a container from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Chilamathur police intercepted the vehicle at the Kodikonda checkpost, stated police officials. Chilamathur police intercepted the vehicle at the Kodikonda check post.

Upon opening the container, it was revealed that 492 kg of ganja had been discreetly packaged into 294 packets within a specially designed compartment, catching even the police off guard, said the police. The SP stated that, following a thorough investigation based on the received information, the cannabis was confiscated.

SP Madhav Reddy further elucidated that the four individuals linked to the smuggling network, operating from the centre in Delhi, have been arrested and remanded. He added that ongoing inquiries are being conducted in connection with the case. (ANI)

