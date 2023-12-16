Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Police hand over 346 stolen mobile phones to owners

The owners had complained about their lost mobiles and through the complaints received, 346 phones worth 68 lakhs were recovered in the 5th phase.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 07:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 07:51 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Police handed over 346 stolen mobile phones to their owners on Thursday. Anakapalli district police handed them over to the owners in the "Mobile Recovery Mela" programme organised at DPO. So far, in 5 phases, 1238 mobile phones worth 2.2 crore were recovered.

The owners had complained about their lost mobiles and through the complaints received, 346 phones worth 68 lakhs were recovered in the 5th phase. Anakapalli SP, KVMuralikrishna handed over 346 mobile phones recovered by the Anakapalli district police from various joint districts of Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, East & West Godavari, Krishna, Kadapa in the shortest time to the victims, according to an official release.

SP congratulated the IT core staff who traced the mobiles and the Anakapalli town staff. The District SP organized a "Mobile Recovery Mela" programme at the District Police Office. Speaking to the media, Muralikrishna said, "The IT core team of the police is working well on mobile tracking to provide better services to the people. They are trying hard to recover the lost mobile phones."

The mobile tracking service website has been set up easily due to the feedback that people are uncomfortable going to the police stations about missing mobiles. People are coming forward to complain about missing mobiles due to their quick recovery. The Anakapalle district police said that they have paid special attention to solving cases of lost and stolen cell phones.

The beneficiaries and victims who got the cell phones expressed their gratitude to the district SP and Anakapalli district police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

