Tripura: BSF destroys Rs 40,000 worth illegally cultivated cannabis plant

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the police, destroyed approximately Rs 40,000 worth of cannabis plants illegally cultivated in Manikyanagar village in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 07:52 IST
BSF destroys Rs 40,000 cannabis plants. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the police, destroyed approximately Rs 40,000 worth of cannabis plants illegally cultivated in Manikyanagar village in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Friday. The village is located in the Rahimpur area, which falls under the Kalamchoura police station.

In addition to this, in the forest land, approximately 18 hectares of land in seven different plots have been cleared by cutting, uprooting and burning cannabis plants. This season, till date, a total of 4,02,400 plants have been destroyed in different parts of the state of Tripura and approximately 300 acres of forest land have been reclaimed in several joint operations by BSF and sister agencies.

Earlier this month, the Assam Police seized more than 630 kg of cannabis from a truck in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border. Based on secret information, Karimganj district police intercepted a truck at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border. (ANI)

