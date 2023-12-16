Left Menu

"Home Minister owes explanation to Parliament, people of country: CPI MP seeks Amit Shah's statement over Lok Sabha security breach

Amid huge uproar over the parliament attack on Wednesday, CPI MP Binoy Viswam alleged that the Bhartiya Janata party has a hand in the whole incident involving two intruders who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and sprayed smoke in a major security breach during the parliament session.

With the opposition parties demanding a statement from Amit Shah on the incident of breach of Parliament security, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said that Union Home Minister "owes an explanation" to the Parliament and through it to the people of India. He also attacked the BJP on the issue.

"We request the Home Minister, kindly come to the Parliament and tell the Parliament whatever he wants to say. He owes an explanation to the Parliament and through it to the people of India. For the last two days, we have been asking - where is the Home Minister...He makes a statement on the 4th or 3rd day, that shows that the Home Minister, Prime Minister and the BJP as a whole has a hand in this episode. That is why, a BJP MP abetted this kind of action, it was on his pass that they entered the building," he alleged. The CPI-M leader told ANI that "staff, PAs of MPs" now cannot come in. "The other day we could see BJP-RSS elements wandering here like markets and BJP MPs taking them into the House and helping them to do whatever they like. Imagine if that gas was poisonous gas," he said.

TMC leader Shashi Panja earlier said that that the two men with gas canisters who caused a security breach inside Lok Sabha were issued Parliament passes on recommendation of BJP MP Pratap Simha. "The security of the Parliament and the country was breached. TMC's Mahua Moitra was expelled for sharing her login ID and password, which became a question of national security. Today the BJP MP has done an irresponsible act by giving passes to both of them. So it is the demand of AITC that the MP be expelled from Parliament because national security has been compromised," the TMC leader said.

A day after 13 opposition MPs were suspended for over ruckus on their demands following the December 13 breach of security in Lok Sabha, the two Houses were adjourned on Friday without transacting any business. (ANI)

