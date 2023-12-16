Left Menu

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy visits Yakubnagar border outpost

Tripura Governor, N Indrasena Reddy visited border outpost Yakubnagar of the 139 Batallion Border Security Force, where he was given the 'Guard of Honor'.

16-12-2023
Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy visits Yakubnagar border outpost (Photo/ RajBhavan Tripura). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Governor, N Indrasena Reddy visited border outpost Yakubnagar of the 139 Batallion Border Security Force, where he was given the 'Guard of Honor'. Following this, the battalion commandant briefed the governor about the present security scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura. He interacted with the troops and motivated them to protect the country.

Yakubnagar is a border outpost on the Indo-Bangladesh border in North Tripura. A border outpost (BOP) is a self-contained defense outpost that a sovereign state maintains on its border. BOPs are the main workstations of the BSF along the borders. They are usually placed at regular intervals to watch over and safeguard the border with a neighbouring state. The Governor was participating in the Sainik Sammelan organised at the border outpost. He also saw the weapon exhibition organised at the same border outpost.

Sector Commander BSF Panisagar Murari Prasad Singh, DIG Anil Kumar Guleria, Commandant of the 139th Batallion of BSF, along with other officers, troops and state officials, were present during the visit. (ANI)

