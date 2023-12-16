Left Menu

Delhi: Elderly woman's body found wrapped in plastic inside bed box in Harsh Vihar

On Friday, Asha Devi's family members reported a foul smell coming from the ground floor of their residence in Delhi's Harsh Vihar. When they opened the bed box at their ground-floor bedroom, they found Asha Devi's body inside the bed box, wrapped in plastic.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 07:54 IST
Delhi: Elderly woman's body found wrapped in plastic inside bed box in Harsh Vihar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly woman's body was found wrapped in plastic inside a bed box on Friday after her family reported that a foul smell was emanating from the ground-floor bedroom at their residence, police said. The deceased Asha Devi (60) went missing from Delhi's Nand Nagri on December 10. On December 13, her son Mahavir Singh (33) filed a missing complaint at the Nand Nagri police station.

In the missing report, Singh claimed that on December 10, the deceased had come to Nand Nagri to collect rent from her tenants, following which she went missing. On Friday, Asha Devi's family members reported a foul smell coming from the ground floor of their residence in Delhi's Harsh Vihar. When they opened the bed box in their ground-floor bedroom, they found Asha Devi's body inside the bed box, wrapped in plastic.

The Forensic Science Laboratory Team and the Crime Team have inspected the scene of the incident, police said, adding that the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition or putrefaction and was shifted to the GTB Mortuary for postmortem examination. A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered.

Further investigation is in progress. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023