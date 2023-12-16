Left Menu

J-K: Security personnel recovers IEDs and grenades in Rajouri

Four remote IEDs (improvised explosive devices), six UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades, five detonators, four fuses, two small box packages and other unnamed items were recovered from the area.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 07:57 IST
J-K: Security personnel recovers IEDs and grenades in Rajouri
Arms and ammunition recovered in Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition, including IEDs and grenades, in the Dara Peer Makal area of Thanamandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army's 48 Rashtriya Rifles found arms and ammunition in the area during a search operation, police officials said on Friday.

Four remote IEDs (improvised explosive devices), six UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades, five detonators, four fuses, two small box packages and other unnamed items were recovered from the area, they said. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been launched, police officials said.

Earlier in November, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army, recovered a box that was dropped by a drone in the area of Palanwallah village near the LoC (Line of Control). According to the information received from the officials, the police recovered nine grenades, one pistol, two magazines of pistols, 38 rounds of ammunition and an IED fitted with batteries from the box.

In the same month, the Jammu Police recovered an IED planted in a tiffin box on the Sidhra Narwal highway stretch of Jammu (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023