Left Menu

Former Punjab cop arrested with 500 gram heroine, sent to five-day remand

Singh, who is of Amearica's Got Talent fame and is known for his gigantic height, was produced before the Tarn Taran court. The court sentenced him to five days of remand.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 07:58 IST
Former Punjab cop arrested with 500 gram heroine, sent to five-day remand
State Special Operation Cell inspector Kanwar Iqbal Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab State Special Operation Cell arrested a former police personnel, Jagdeep Singh, with 500 gram of heroin, police officials said. Singh, who is of Amearica's Got Talent fame and is known for his gigantic height, was produced before the Tarn Taran court. The court sentenced him to five days of remand.

The police said that they are looking for others involved in the drug case and is investigating the nexus. "We are looking for the others involved. We have gotten a 5-day remand (of Jagdeep Singh)... We are also investigating the nexus. 500 gram of heroin have been recovered from him. He has been arrested from Tarn Taran," State Special Operation Cell inspector Kanwar Iqbal Singh said.

Speaking about the former cop, Singh said, "He was an employee of the Punjab Police but he took retirement later." Earlier in December, the Border Security Force and Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) apprehended two smugglers and seized one kg of heroin from Ferozepur district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023